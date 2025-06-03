Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Suresnes, France

124 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Suresnes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Suresnes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
A stone's throw from the Seine, we offer you a beautiful residential complex bordered by gre…
$402,414
1 bedroom apartment in Suresnes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Suresnes, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1
A stone's throw from the Seine, we offer you a beautiful residential complex bordered by gre…
$240,304
5 bedroom apartment in Suresnes, France
5 bedroom apartment
Suresnes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 107 m²
Floor 1
A stone's throw from the Seine, we offer you a beautiful residential complex bordered by gre…
$998,405
4 bedroom apartment in Suresnes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Suresnes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
Floor 2
A stone's throw from the Seine, we offer you a beautiful residential complex bordered by gre…
$866,810
3 bedroom apartment in Suresnes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Suresnes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
A stone's throw from the Seine, we offer you a beautiful residential complex bordered by gre…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Suresnes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Suresnes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
A stone's throw from the Seine, we offer you a beautiful residential complex bordered by gre…
$360,456
3 bedroom apartment in Suresnes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Suresnes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
A stone's throw from the Seine, we offer you a beautiful residential complex bordered by gre…
$481,561
4 bedroom apartment in Suresnes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Suresnes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 89 m²
Floor 6
A stone's throw from the Seine, we offer you a beautiful residential complex bordered by gre…
$1,02M
1 bedroom apartment in Suresnes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Suresnes, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 6
A stone's throw from the Seine, we offer you a beautiful residential complex bordered by gre…
$249,839
2 bedroom apartment in Suresnes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Suresnes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 5
A stone's throw from the Seine, we offer you a beautiful residential complex bordered by gre…
$410,996
3 bedroom apartment in Suresnes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Suresnes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 7
A stone's throw from the Seine, we offer you a beautiful residential complex bordered by gre…
$644,624
4 bedroom apartment in Suresnes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Suresnes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 91 m²
Floor 3
A stone's throw from the Seine, we offer you a beautiful residential complex bordered by gre…
$893,510
4 bedroom apartment in Suresnes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Suresnes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 93 m²
Floor 7
A stone's throw from the Seine, we offer you a beautiful residential complex bordered by gre…
$1,14M
3 bedroom apartment in Suresnes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Suresnes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 4
A stone's throw from the Seine, we offer you a beautiful residential complex bordered by gre…
$562,616
1 bedroom apartment in Suresnes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Suresnes, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 8
A stone's throw from the Seine, we offer you a beautiful residential complex bordered by gre…
$267,004
2 bedroom apartment in Suresnes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Suresnes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
A stone's throw from the Seine, we offer you a beautiful residential complex bordered by gre…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Suresnes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Suresnes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 3
A stone's throw from the Seine, we offer you a beautiful residential complex bordered by gre…
$510,168
2 bedroom apartment in Suresnes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Suresnes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 6
A stone's throw from the Seine, we offer you a beautiful residential complex bordered by gre…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Suresnes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Suresnes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 3
A stone's throw from the Seine, we offer you a beautiful residential complex bordered by gre…
$677,047
3 bedroom apartment in Suresnes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Suresnes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 7
A stone's throw from the Seine, we offer you a beautiful residential complex bordered by gre…
$611,249
2 bedroom apartment in Suresnes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Suresnes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5
A stone's throw from the Seine, we offer you a beautiful residential complex bordered by gre…
$495,864
2 bedroom apartment in Suresnes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Suresnes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 6
A stone's throw from the Seine, we offer you a beautiful residential complex bordered by gre…
$413,857
5 bedroom apartment in Suresnes, France
5 bedroom apartment
Suresnes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 116 m²
Floor 5
A stone's throw from the Seine, we offer you a beautiful residential complex bordered by gre…
$1,26M
2 bedroom apartment in Suresnes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Suresnes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1
A stone's throw from the Seine, we offer you a beautiful residential complex bordered by gre…
$464,396
2 bedroom apartment in Suresnes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Suresnes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 2
A stone's throw from the Seine, we offer you a beautiful residential complex bordered by gre…
$457,721
2 bedroom apartment in Suresnes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Suresnes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
A stone's throw from the Seine, we offer you a beautiful residential complex bordered by gre…
$467,257
5 bedroom apartment in Suresnes, France
5 bedroom apartment
Suresnes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 104 m²
Floor 1
A stone's throw from the Seine, we offer you a beautiful residential complex bordered by gre…
$975,519
2 bedroom apartment in Suresnes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Suresnes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
A stone's throw from the Seine, we offer you a beautiful residential complex bordered by gre…
$474,886
3 bedroom apartment in Suresnes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Suresnes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
A stone's throw from the Seine, we offer you a beautiful residential complex bordered by gre…
$448,186
3 bedroom apartment in Suresnes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Suresnes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
A stone's throw from the Seine, we offer you a beautiful residential complex bordered by gre…
$466,304
