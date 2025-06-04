Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Nogent sur Marne
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Nogent sur Marne, France

4 properties total found
Commercial property in Saint Maur des Fosses, France
Commercial property
Saint Maur des Fosses, France
Floor -1
Saint-Maurt-de-Fosse, 8 km from Paris, offers a quality of life particularly sought after by…
$194,532
Leave a request
Commercial property in Maisons Alfort, France
Commercial property
Maisons Alfort, France
Floor -1
Off the outskirts of Paris, at the confluence of the Seine and Marne, Maisons-Alfort has a s…
$538,395
Leave a request
Commercial property in Maisons Alfort, France
Commercial property
Maisons Alfort, France
Floor -1
Off the outskirts of Paris, at the confluence of the Seine and Marne, Maisons-Alfort has a s…
$205,975
Leave a request
Commercial property in Saint Maur des Fosses, France
Commercial property
Saint Maur des Fosses, France
Floor -1
Saint-Maurt-de-Fosse, 8 km from Paris, offers a quality of life particularly sought after by…
$235,727
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go