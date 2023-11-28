Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Massy

Residential properties for sale in Massy, France

1 property total found
4 room apartment in Massy, France
4 room apartment
Massy, France
Rooms 4
Area 76 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: immediately Located in the front row of the Vilzhenis Park…
€432,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir