  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Marne
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Marne, France

Reims
61
Apartment Delete
61 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
3 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
The 21 apartments, from studios to 4 rooms, combining modern comfort and the charm of antiqu…
$466,699
2 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
2 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$399,669
2 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
2 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Location in the heart of Reims. An exceptional location next to Royal Square and with privil…
$276,605
2 bedroom apartment in Laval, France
2 bedroom apartment
Laval, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
| Apartments
$156,857
2 bedroom apartment in Laval, France
2 bedroom apartment
Laval, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$168,467
3 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
3 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 2
Location in the heart of Reims. An exceptional location next to Royal Square and with privil…
$434,770
2 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
2 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
Location in the heart of Reims. An exceptional location next to Royal Square and with privil…
$359,643
3 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
3 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
The 21 apartments, from studios to 4 rooms, combining modern comfort and the charm of antiqu…
$410,923
2 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
2 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 4
Location in the heart of Reims. An exceptional location next to Royal Square and with privil…
$373,303
3 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
3 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
Location in the heart of Reims. An exceptional location next to Royal Square and with privil…
$511,036
2 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
2 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
The 21 apartments, from studios to 4 rooms, combining modern comfort and the charm of antiqu…
$305,062
2 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
2 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 34 m²
The 21 apartments, from studios to 4 rooms, combining modern comfort and the charm of antiqu…
$276,036
2 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
2 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
The 21 apartments, from studios to 4 rooms, combining modern comfort and the charm of antiqu…
$293,110
2 bedroom apartment in Laval, France
2 bedroom apartment
Laval, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$147,978
2 bedroom apartment in Laval, France
2 bedroom apartment
Laval, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$152,759
3 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
3 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
Location in the heart of Reims. An exceptional location next to Royal Square and with privil…
$530,387
2 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
2 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 57 m²
Location in the heart of Reims. An exceptional location next to Royal Square and with privil…
$384,685
3 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
3 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
The 21 apartments, from studios to 4 rooms, combining modern comfort and the charm of antiqu…
$671,592
1 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
1 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$219,576
2 bedroom apartment in Laval, France
2 bedroom apartment
Laval, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
| Apartments
$170,402
2 bedroom apartment in Laval, France
2 bedroom apartment
Laval, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$143,880
1 bedroom apartment in Laval, France
1 bedroom apartment
Laval, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$117,130
3 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
3 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Location in the heart of Reims. An exceptional location next to Royal Square and with privil…
$489,408
1 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
1 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
The 21 apartments, from studios to 4 rooms, combining modern comfort and the charm of antiqu…
$273,190
1 bedroom apartment in Laval, France
1 bedroom apartment
Laval, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$117,813
1 bedroom apartment in Laval, France
1 bedroom apartment
Laval, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$97,096
1 bedroom apartment in Laval, France
1 bedroom apartment
Laval, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$101,308
2 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
2 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
The 21 apartments, from studios to 4 rooms, combining modern comfort and the charm of antiqu…
$275,466
2 bedroom apartment in Laval, France
2 bedroom apartment
Laval, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$146,043
1 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
1 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
The 21 apartments, from studios to 4 rooms, combining modern comfort and the charm of antiqu…
$182,127
Property types in Marne

