Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Mantes la Ville
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Mantes la Ville, France

apartments
90
90 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Mantes la Ville, France
3 bedroom apartment
Mantes la Ville, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 1
| Apartments
$255,637
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mantes la Ville, France
3 bedroom apartment
Mantes la Ville, France
Bedrooms 3
| Apartments
$266,165
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mantes la Ville, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mantes la Ville, France
Bedrooms 2
| Apartments
$212,497
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mantes la Ville, France
3 bedroom apartment
Mantes la Ville, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 2
| Apartments
$253,349
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mantes la Ville, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mantes la Ville, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 1
| Apartments
$184,118
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mantes la Ville, France
3 bedroom apartment
Mantes la Ville, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
Unique offer in Mante la Ville! Move to a living space in the Yvelines district, just 40 min…
$275,934
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mantes la Ville, France
3 bedroom apartment
Mantes la Ville, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 3
| Apartments
$263,762
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Mantes la Ville, France
4 bedroom apartment
Mantes la Ville, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 79 m²
Unique offer in Mante la Ville! Move to a living space in the Yvelines district, just 40 min…
$316,283
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mantes la Ville, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mantes la Ville, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$228,861
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mantes la Ville, France
3 bedroom apartment
Mantes la Ville, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 3
| Apartments
$281,270
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Mantes la Ville, France
4 bedroom apartment
Mantes la Ville, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
Unique offer in Mante la Ville! Move to a living space in the Yvelines district, just 40 min…
$326,696
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mantes la Ville, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mantes la Ville, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 4
| Apartments
$226,801
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Mantes la Ville, France
1 bedroom apartment
Mantes la Ville, France
Bedrooms 1
Floor 4
| Apartments
$166,611
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Mantes la Ville, France
4 bedroom apartment
Mantes la Ville, France
Bedrooms 4
Floor 4
| Apartments
$312,853
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mantes la Ville, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mantes la Ville, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3
Unique offer in Mante la Ville! Move to a living space in the Yvelines district, just 40 min…
$212,157
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mantes la Ville, France
3 bedroom apartment
Mantes la Ville, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 1
| Apartments
$265,021
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mantes la Ville, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mantes la Ville, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
| Apartments
$229,318
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mantes la Ville, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mantes la Ville, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 3
| Apartments
$211,467
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Mantes la Ville, France
4 bedroom apartment
Mantes la Ville, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 84 m²
Floor 2
Unique offer in Mante la Ville! Move to a living space in the Yvelines district, just 40 min…
$316,283
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mantes la Ville, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mantes la Ville, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 3
| Apartments
$220,164
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Mantes la Ville, France
4 bedroom apartment
Mantes la Ville, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
Unique offer in Mante la Ville! Move to a living space in the Yvelines district, just 40 min…
$341,013
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mantes la Ville, France
3 bedroom apartment
Mantes la Ville, France
Bedrooms 3
| Apartments
$257,697
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mantes la Ville, France
3 bedroom apartment
Mantes la Ville, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 2
| Apartments
$256,782
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mantes la Ville, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mantes la Ville, France
Bedrooms 2
| Apartments
$215,930
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mantes la Ville, France
3 bedroom apartment
Mantes la Ville, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 1
| Apartments
$241,677
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mantes la Ville, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mantes la Ville, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 2
| Apartments
$217,990
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mantes la Ville, France
3 bedroom apartment
Mantes la Ville, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
Unique offer in Mante la Ville! Move to a living space in the Yvelines district, just 40 min…
$270,728
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mantes la Ville, France
3 bedroom apartment
Mantes la Ville, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 1
| Apartments
$240,761
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mantes la Ville, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mantes la Ville, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 1
| Apartments
$210,323
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mantes la Ville, France
3 bedroom apartment
Mantes la Ville, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 1
| Apartments
$248,657
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go