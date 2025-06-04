Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Ivry sur Seine
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Ivry sur Seine, France

studios
10
1 BHK
11
2 BHK
21
3 BHK
70
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
162 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ivry sur Seine, France
2 bedroom apartment
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2
Become the owner of an exceptional new apartment, from a studio to a 5-room duplex, on the b…
$382,197
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Ivry sur Seine, France
4 bedroom apartment
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 96 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$665,985
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ivry sur Seine, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
Become the owner of an exceptional new apartment, from a studio to a 5-room duplex, on the b…
$447,423
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Ivry sur Seine, France
4 bedroom apartment
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 88 m²
Floor 5
Become the owner of an exceptional new apartment, from a studio to a 5-room duplex, on the b…
$552,699
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ivry sur Seine, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$552,699
Leave a request
Apartment in Ivry sur Seine, France
Apartment
Ivry sur Seine, France
Area 34 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$290,653
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Ivry sur Seine, France
4 bedroom apartment
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 14
Become the owner of an exceptional new apartment, from a studio to a 5-room duplex, on the b…
$677,428
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ivry sur Seine, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
Become the owner of an exceptional new apartment, from a studio to a 5-room duplex, on the b…
$466,876
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ivry sur Seine, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 2
Become the owner of an exceptional new apartment, from a studio to a 5-room duplex, on the b…
$424,537
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ivry sur Seine, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 15
Become the owner of an exceptional new apartment, from a studio to a 5-room duplex, on the b…
$541,256
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Ivry sur Seine, France
5 bedroom apartment
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 101 m²
Become the owner of an exceptional new apartment, from a studio to a 5-room duplex, on the b…
$628,223
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ivry sur Seine, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$474,886
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ivry sur Seine, France
2 bedroom apartment
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$378,764
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ivry sur Seine, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 1
Located in the inner suburbs of Paris, this living space next to Metro Line 7 (Pierre and Ma…
$143,381
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Ivry sur Seine, France
5 bedroom apartment
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 102 m²
Floor 8
Become the owner of an exceptional new apartment, from a studio to a 5-room duplex, on the b…
$768,972
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ivry sur Seine, France
2 bedroom apartment
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5
Become the owner of an exceptional new apartment, from a studio to a 5-room duplex, on the b…
$389,063
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ivry sur Seine, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 8
| Apartments
$546,977
Leave a request
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Ivry sur Seine, France
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 119 m²
Floor 13
| Apartments
$887,980
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Ivry sur Seine, France
4 bedroom apartment
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
Floor 8
| Apartments
$675,139
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ivry sur Seine, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$522,947
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ivry sur Seine, France
2 bedroom apartment
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 3
Become the owner of an exceptional new apartment, from a studio to a 5-room duplex, on the b…
$395,929
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ivry sur Seine, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 3
Become the owner of an exceptional new apartment, from a studio to a 5-room duplex, on the b…
$429,114
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Ivry sur Seine, France
5 bedroom apartment
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 105 m²
Floor 7
| Apartments
$760,962
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ivry sur Seine, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 11
Become the owner of an exceptional new apartment, from a studio to a 5-room duplex, on the b…
$488,618
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ivry sur Seine, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 3
Located in the inner suburbs of Paris, this living space next to Metro Line 7 (Pierre and Ma…
$113,286
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Ivry sur Seine, France
4 bedroom apartment
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 12
Become the owner of an exceptional new apartment, from a studio to a 5-room duplex, on the b…
$589,316
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ivry sur Seine, France
2 bedroom apartment
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 6
Become the owner of an exceptional new apartment, from a studio to a 5-room duplex, on the b…
$359,311
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ivry sur Seine, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 15
Become the owner of an exceptional new apartment, from a studio to a 5-room duplex, on the b…
$525,235
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ivry sur Seine, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 15
| Apartments
$525,235
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ivry sur Seine, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ivry sur Seine, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$518,370
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go