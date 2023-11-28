Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in France

Duplex To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/3
Duplex apartment located in the center of Bolyo-sur-Mer in a quiet, peaceful place, 100m & s…
€990,000
Leave a request

Properties features in France

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir