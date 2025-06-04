Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Dourdan, France

apartments
41
41 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
1 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
Halfway between Paris and Chartres, Durdan is a bucolic meeting of three natural regions: Bo…
$340,774
3 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
Halfway between Paris and Chartres, Durdan is a bucolic meeting of three natural regions: Bo…
$491,478
3 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Halfway between Paris and Chartres, Durdan is a bucolic meeting of three natural regions: Bo…
$490,334
3 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
Halfway between Paris and Chartres, Durdan is a bucolic meeting of three natural regions: Bo…
$490,220
1 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
1 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2
Halfway between Paris and Chartres, Durdan is a bucolic meeting of three natural regions: Bo…
$314,226
3 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 76 m²
Halfway between Paris and Chartres, Durdan is a bucolic meeting of three natural regions: Bo…
$529,813
4 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
4 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
Floor 2
Halfway between Paris and Chartres, Durdan is a bucolic meeting of three natural regions: Bo…
$609,113
3 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 71 m²
Halfway between Paris and Chartres, Durdan is a bucolic meeting of three natural regions: Bo…
$455,433
3 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 2
Halfway between Paris and Chartres, Durdan is a bucolic meeting of three natural regions: Bo…
$479,349
3 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
Halfway between Paris and Chartres, Durdan is a bucolic meeting of three natural regions: Bo…
$377,620
1 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
1 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
Halfway between Paris and Chartres, Durdan is a bucolic meeting of three natural regions: Bo…
$411,720
3 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Halfway between Paris and Chartres, Durdan is a bucolic meeting of three natural regions: Bo…
$439,184
1 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
1 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Halfway between Paris and Chartres, Durdan is a bucolic meeting of three natural regions: Bo…
$331,734
4 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
4 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
Halfway between Paris and Chartres, Durdan is a bucolic meeting of three natural regions: Bo…
$603,391
1 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
1 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Halfway between Paris and Chartres, Durdan is a bucolic meeting of three natural regions: Bo…
$212,039
1 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
1 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2
Halfway between Paris and Chartres, Durdan is a bucolic meeting of three natural regions: Bo…
$336,196
3 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 1
Halfway between Paris and Chartres, Durdan is a bucolic meeting of three natural regions: Bo…
$498,573
3 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
Halfway between Paris and Chartres, Durdan is a bucolic meeting of three natural regions: Bo…
$474,314
3 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
Halfway between Paris and Chartres, Durdan is a bucolic meeting of three natural regions: Bo…
$492,623
1 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
1 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2
Halfway between Paris and Chartres, Durdan is a bucolic meeting of three natural regions: Bo…
$340,774
4 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
4 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 73 m²
Halfway between Paris and Chartres, Durdan is a bucolic meeting of three natural regions: Bo…
$546,405
1 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
1 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2
Halfway between Paris and Chartres, Durdan is a bucolic meeting of three natural regions: Bo…
$365,262
3 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
Halfway between Paris and Chartres, Durdan is a bucolic meeting of three natural regions: Bo…
$530,156
1 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
1 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Halfway between Paris and Chartres, Durdan is a bucolic meeting of three natural regions: Bo…
$366,406
1 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
1 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
Halfway between Paris and Chartres, Durdan is a bucolic meeting of three natural regions: Bo…
$384,257
1 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
1 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Bedrooms 1
Halfway between Paris and Chartres, Durdan is a bucolic meeting of three natural regions: Bo…
$297,519
1 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
1 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
Halfway between Paris and Chartres, Durdan is a bucolic meeting of three natural regions: Bo…
$384,257
1 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
1 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1
Halfway between Paris and Chartres, Durdan is a bucolic meeting of three natural regions: Bo…
$358,854
1 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
1 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
Halfway between Paris and Chartres, Durdan is a bucolic meeting of three natural regions: Bo…
$378,307
1 bedroom apartment in Dourdan, France
1 bedroom apartment
Dourdan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Halfway between Paris and Chartres, Durdan is a bucolic meeting of three natural regions: Bo…
$351,988
