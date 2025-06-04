Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Clamart, France

76 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Clamart, France
3 bedroom apartment
Clamart, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 3
The living space revolves around French gardens, guaranteeing tranquility and serenity. In t…
$461,154
4 bedroom apartment in Clamart, France
4 bedroom apartment
Clamart, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 73 m²
Floor 3
The living space revolves around French gardens, guaranteeing tranquility and serenity. In t…
$519,514
5 bedroom apartment in Clamart, France
5 bedroom apartment
Clamart, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 94 m²
Floor 5
Located 8 km from Port de Chatillon, the town of Clamar provides a complete landscape change…
$788,425
3 bedroom apartment in Clamart, France
3 bedroom apartment
Clamart, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
Located 8 km from Port de Chatillon, the town of Clamar provides a complete landscape change…
$518,370
3 bedroom apartment in Clamart, France
3 bedroom apartment
Clamart, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
Located 8 km from Port de Chatillon, the town of Clamar provides a complete landscape change…
$490,906
2 bedroom apartment in Clamart, France
2 bedroom apartment
Clamart, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
The living space revolves around French gardens, guaranteeing tranquility and serenity. In t…
$374,187
3 bedroom apartment in Clamart, France
3 bedroom apartment
Clamart, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
The living space revolves around French gardens, guaranteeing tranquility and serenity. In t…
$477,175
4 bedroom apartment in Clamart, France
4 bedroom apartment
Clamart, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
Floor 3
The living space revolves around French gardens, guaranteeing tranquility and serenity. In t…
$633,944
4 bedroom apartment in Clamart, France
4 bedroom apartment
Clamart, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 69 m²
Floor 1
The living space revolves around French gardens, guaranteeing tranquility and serenity. In t…
$487,473
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Clamart, France
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Clamart, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 99 m²
Floor 5
The living space revolves around French gardens, guaranteeing tranquility and serenity. In t…
$798,724
3 bedroom apartment in Clamart, France
3 bedroom apartment
Clamart, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
The living space revolves around French gardens, guaranteeing tranquility and serenity. In t…
$482,896
4 bedroom apartment in Clamart, France
4 bedroom apartment
Clamart, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
The living space revolves around French gardens, guaranteeing tranquility and serenity. In t…
$487,473
4 bedroom apartment in Clamart, France
4 bedroom apartment
Clamart, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 73 m²
Floor 1
The living space revolves around French gardens, guaranteeing tranquility and serenity. In t…
$509,215
3 bedroom apartment in Clamart, France
3 bedroom apartment
Clamart, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
Located 8 km from Port de Chatillon, the town of Clamar provides a complete landscape change…
$520,658
3 bedroom apartment in Clamart, France
3 bedroom apartment
Clamart, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
Located 8 km from Port de Chatillon, the town of Clamar provides a complete landscape change…
$509,215
3 bedroom apartment in Clamart, France
3 bedroom apartment
Clamart, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
The living space revolves around French gardens, guaranteeing tranquility and serenity. In t…
$485,185
4 bedroom apartment in Clamart, France
4 bedroom apartment
Clamart, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
The living space revolves around French gardens, guaranteeing tranquility and serenity. In t…
$494,339
3 bedroom apartment in Clamart, France
3 bedroom apartment
Clamart, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3
Located 8 km from Port de Chatillon, the town of Clamar provides a complete landscape change…
$514,937
4 bedroom apartment in Clamart, France
4 bedroom apartment
Clamart, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
In a tranquil and hyper-connected setting, around a landscaped French-style garden, discover…
$482,896
5 bedroom apartment in Clamart, France
5 bedroom apartment
Clamart, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 108 m²
Floor 4
In a tranquil and hyper-connected setting, around a landscaped French-style garden, discover…
$726,633
4 bedroom apartment in Clamart, France
4 bedroom apartment
Clamart, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 72 m²
Floor 2
The living space revolves around French gardens, guaranteeing tranquility and serenity. In t…
$510,359
4 bedroom apartment in Clamart, France
4 bedroom apartment
Clamart, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 72 m²
Floor 3
The living space revolves around French gardens, guaranteeing tranquility and serenity. In t…
$520,658
4 bedroom apartment in Clamart, France
4 bedroom apartment
Clamart, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 73 m²
Floor 2
The living space revolves around French gardens, guaranteeing tranquility and serenity. In t…
$497,772
4 bedroom apartment in Clamart, France
4 bedroom apartment
Clamart, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 1
The living space revolves around French gardens, guaranteeing tranquility and serenity. In t…
$509,215
4 bedroom apartment in Clamart, France
4 bedroom apartment
Clamart, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
In a tranquil and hyper-connected setting, around a landscaped French-style garden, discover…
$481,752
2 bedroom apartment in Clamart, France
2 bedroom apartment
Clamart, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
Located 8 km from Port de Chatillon, the town of Clamar provides a complete landscape change…
$383,342
2 bedroom apartment in Clamart, France
2 bedroom apartment
Clamart, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 5
Located 8 km from Port de Chatillon, the town of Clamar provides a complete landscape change…
$384,486
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Clamart, France
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Clamart, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 108 m²
Floor 3
The living space revolves around French gardens, guaranteeing tranquility and serenity. In t…
$718,623
3 bedroom apartment in Clamart, France
3 bedroom apartment
Clamart, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
Located 8 km from Port de Chatillon, the town of Clamar provides a complete landscape change…
$528,668
4 bedroom apartment in Clamart, France
4 bedroom apartment
Clamart, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 72 m²
Floor 2
In a tranquil and hyper-connected setting, around a landscaped French-style garden, discover…
$493,195
