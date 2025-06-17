Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Pirkanmaa
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Houses for sale in Pirkanmaa, Finland

Southern Pirkanmaa
20
Valkeakoski
15
Tampere sub-region
14
Ylojarvi
5
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Palkane, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Palkane, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/1
Now for sale a well-maintained summer house on the shores of Lake Kukkiajärvi. The cottage i…
$85,357
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 1 bedroom in Siitama, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Siitama, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$114,434
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Pirkanmaa

cottages

Properties features in Pirkanmaa, Finland

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go