  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. North Karelia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in North Karelia, Finland

2 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Joensuun seutukunta, Finland
Villa 1 bedroom
Joensuun seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
What would it be like to have your own island and an island cottage in the tranquility of na…
$136,433
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 1 bedroom in Lieksa, Finland
Villa 1 bedroom
Lieksa, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
Unique beach villa in the national landscape of Loma-Koli, next to hiking and skiing trails …
$267,409
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
