Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. North Karelia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Houses for sale in North Karelia, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Lieksa, Finland
Villa 1 bedroom
Lieksa, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
Unique beach villa in the national landscape of Loma-Koli, next to hiking and skiing trails …
$276,415
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in North Karelia, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go