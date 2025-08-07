Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Liperi, Finland

2 properties total found
1 bedroom house in Liperi, Finland
1 bedroom house
Liperi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
Neat compact detached house next to the services of Liperi city centre, 29 km from Joensuu. …
$68,750
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Salonnena, Finland
Villa 2 bedrooms
Salonnena, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a unique complex on the shores of a bright lake — a high-quality villa built of lam…
$260,666
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
