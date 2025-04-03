  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Imatran seutukunta

Ruokolahti
Cottage village Amazing land plot with luxury specious villa
Ruokolahti, Finland
from
$59,774
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Amazing land plot with luxury specious villa to be built customized to customer preferences One of only few exaptational opportunities. Located right on legendary SAIMA LAKE (biggest lake in Finland) with private beach and private mooring pier for yachts Secluded in the bay of the lake…
StroiFin
Villa New directly on Saimaa beach
Ruokolahti, Finland
from
$59,774
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
We build new villas and select a plot directly on Saimaa Lake to swim and have a pier for the own boat. Plots are from 1100-2500m3  Here we can build any house within limit up to 250m2-300m2 We have in our portfolio a project of villa of 164m2, living space 151m2 with 3 bed rooms, which…
StroiFin
