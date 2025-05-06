  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
New buildings for sale in Porvoo

apartments
1
houses
3
Residential quarter New villas on Baltic sea
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
from
$268,981
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
New project designed in Scandinavian style dedicated for investors who want to bу close to vibrant Helsinki and to international flight connections (Helsinki hub) And parallel want to be in a most natural, clean and picturesque place Consist of 10 houses – individual villas and semidetac…
Developer
StroiFin
Villa Individual villa compact luxury for reasonable
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
from
$475,472
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
New investment, constuction soon to start. Opportunately price.  One only, amazing and unique land plot with luxury specious villa to be built, customized to customer preferences We are construction company Invest-Finland.fi in Finland from 2007.
Developer
StroiFin
Villa New with Scandinavian design near Helsinki
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
from
$475,472
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Individual villa with a unique design, made in the Scandinavian style: - Close to the lively Helsinki and international air traffic ( just 50km ) - And parallel on the shores of the Gulf of Finland, surrounded by forests and lakes  To the beach ( Gulf of Finland ) - 500 m  Helsin…
Developer
StroiFin
Villa Uljaksentie 6, Porvoo near Helsinki, 140m2
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
from
$268,981
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 99 m²
2 real estate objects 2
New project designed in Scandinavian style dedicated for investors who want to bу close to vibrant Helsinki and to international flight connections (Helsinki hub) And parallel want to be in a most natural, clean and picturesque place Consist of 10 houses – individual villas and semidetac…
Developer
StroiFin
