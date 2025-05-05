Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
New project designed in Scandinavian style dedicated for investors who want to bу close to vibrant Helsinki and to international flight connections (Helsinki hub)
And parallel want to be in a most natural, clean and picturesque place
Consist of 10 houses – individual villas and semidetac…
New investment, constuction soon to start. Opportunately price.
One only, amazing and unique land plot with luxury specious villa to be built, customized to customer preferences
We are construction company Invest-Finland.fi in Finland from 2007.
Individual villa with a unique design, made in the Scandinavian style:
- Close to the lively Helsinki and international air traffic ( just 50km )
- And parallel on the shores of the Gulf of Finland, surrounded by forests and lakes
To the beach ( Gulf of Finland ) - 500 m
Helsin…