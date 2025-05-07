Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Joensuu sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Joensuu sub-region, Finland

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Joensuu sub-region, Finland
Villa 1 bedroom
Joensuu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
What would it be like to have your own island and an island cottage in the tranquility of na…
$141,764
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Joensuu sub-region, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go