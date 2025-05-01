Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Cottages for sale in Mainland Finland, Finland

2 properties total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
$169,449
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
$260,428
