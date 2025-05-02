Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Rovaniemi sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/1
This magnificent log cabin stands on the shore of Lake Särkikämä in Siikakämä. The cabin was…
$179,952
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go