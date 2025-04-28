Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Lapland
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Villas for sale in Lapland, Finland

Fell Lapland sub-region
5
Kittila
5
Sirkka
3
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Villa 1 bedroom
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
This lovely hoiday home is located to peaceful location in Norvajärvi but still just under 2…
$396,528
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lapland, Finland

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go