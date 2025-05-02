Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Sirkka
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Sirkka, Finland

Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/2
The magic and atmosphere of Lapland at its best! This sturdy log cabin, built from thick tim…
$817,962
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 181 m²
Floor 1/3
A solid log cabin located in a majestic hillside, close to Kätkä's outdoor trails and Immelj…
$524,624
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/3
This stunning log-built semi-detached home combines high-quality construction with carefully…
$789,757
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go