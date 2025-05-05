Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kittila
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Kittila, Finland

5 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Floor 1/3
A stylish, light-toned four-bedroom villa located between Levi South and West Point. Large s…
$1,12M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 181 m²
Floor 1/3
A solid log cabin located in a majestic hillside, close to Kätkä's outdoor trails and Immelj…
$526,495
Villa 11 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 11 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 443 m²
Floor 1/1
A rare opportunity available in the heart of the fells by the Lainio River. The cottage vill…
$424,592
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/2
The magic and atmosphere of Lapland at its best! This sturdy log cabin, built from thick tim…
$820,879
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/3
This stunning log-built semi-detached home combines high-quality construction with carefully…
$792,572
