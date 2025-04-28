Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Cottages for sale in Lapland, Finland

3 properties total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kemijarvi, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/2
This is a perfectly located cottage with modern amenities for those seeking peace. The spaci…
$179,517
Cottage 1 bedroom in Unarin Luusua, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Unarin Luusua, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
A magnificent property in a stunning location invites you to enjoy happy days both in summer…
$92,031
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Muonio, Finland
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Muonio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
This sled cabin for sale combines traditional Lapland style with modern comfort. The spaciou…
$198,832
