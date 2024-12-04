  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  3. Abu Dabi
  4. Complejo residencial Vida Residences Saadiyat Island

Complejo residencial Vida Residences Saadiyat Island

Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$781,000
;
17
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
ID: 32758
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 28/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Abu Dabi

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de confort
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2028
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Vida Residences Saadiyat Island is a dynamic and sophisticated community that harmoniously blends culture, creativity, and comfort. Located in the heart of Saadiyat Island, this residential complex offers 121 modern 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom residences, designed with attention to detail, combining contemporary style and simplicity. Residents can enjoy world-class amenities, including indoor and outdoor gyms, swimming pools, children's playgrounds, barbecue areas, a dog park, shops and restaurants, as well as special communal areas. With 24-hour concierge, housekeeping, and maintenance services, Vida offers complete comfort. Located within walking distance of iconic cultural attractions such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, prestigious schools, pristine beaches, and vibrant community centers, Vida Residences invites you to live a life full of experiences in the thriving, creative community of Saadiyat Island.

Localización en el mapa

Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Finanzas
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Edificio de apartamentos Damac Bay by Cavalli
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$877,000
Complejo residencial New Terra Heights Residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course close to the airport and Expo 2020, Expo City, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$563,341
Complejo residencial Furnished villa R9 Mansion with a swimming pool and a garden, Al Barari, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$20,31M
Complejo residencial New LEGADO Residence with a swimming pool, parks and restaurants, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$207,473
Complejo residencial
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$1,30M
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Vida Residences Saadiyat Island
Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$781,000
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud Mostrar contactos
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial Concept 7
Complejo residencial Concept 7
Complejo residencial Concept 7
Complejo residencial Concept 7
Complejo residencial Concept 7
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Concept 7
Complejo residencial Concept 7
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$322,102
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2024
Número de plantas 14
¡Apartamentos en el nuevo proyecto Concept 7 Residences en una zona popular de Dubai! ¡Una zona JVC muy solicitada! ¡Excelente opción para vivir, reventa y alquiler! ¡Totalmente amueblado! Infraestructura: piscina, piscina para niños, gimnasio, sala de yoga, sauna, baño de vapor, cafetería,…
Agencia
DDA Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial
Complejo residencial
Complejo residencial
Complejo residencial
Complejo residencial
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial
Complejo residencial
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$857,490
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2026
Número de plantas 67
Área 78–336 m²
20 objetos inmobiliarios 20
Skyline, que se eleva desde el corazón del puerto deportivo de Dubái, contempla la icónica Palm Jumeirah y contempla el impresionante puerto de Dubái, es una vida de lujo frente al mar redefinida. Las unidades de edición limitada son una obra maestra de diseño con impresionantes vistas al ma…
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 1 habitación
78.1 – 115.4
925,599 – 1,39M
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
137.0 – 179.3
1,49M – 2,19M
Apartamentos 3 habitaciones
219.2 – 336.1
2,61M – 4,53M
Agencia
Geo Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Townhouses with roof-top terraces in the new Altan Residence with an infinity pool, in the prestigious area of Green Gate District, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial Townhouses with roof-top terraces in the new Altan Residence with an infinity pool, in the prestigious area of Green Gate District, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial Townhouses with roof-top terraces in the new Altan Residence with an infinity pool, in the prestigious area of Green Gate District, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial Townhouses with roof-top terraces in the new Altan Residence with an infinity pool, in the prestigious area of Green Gate District, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial Townhouses with roof-top terraces in the new Altan Residence with an infinity pool, in the prestigious area of Green Gate District, Dubai, UAE
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Townhouses with roof-top terraces in the new Altan Residence with an infinity pool, in the prestigious area of Green Gate District, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial Townhouses with roof-top terraces in the new Altan Residence with an infinity pool, in the prestigious area of Green Gate District, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$1,88M
Altan es un proyecto residencial que encarna la armonía del estilo moderno, el silencio natural y la dinámica de una ciudad. No es sólo un lugar para vivir, sino la filosofía real, donde el lujo se combina con tecnologías estables, y la arquitectura refinada subraya la belleza de la naturale…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
04.12.2024
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
17.10.2024
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
02.10.2024
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
26.02.2024
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
Mostrar todas las publicaciones