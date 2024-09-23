  1. Realting.com
  2. Turquía
  3. Complejo residencial Luxury apartments in the Skyland Istanbul skyscraper in the center of Istanbul.

Complejo residencial Luxury apartments in the Skyland Istanbul skyscraper in the center of Istanbul.

317 DCS Dijital Gumruk Hizmetleri AS, Turquía
de
$295,000
BTC
3.5089663
ETH
183.9199246
USDT
291 661.9292201
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
18
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 32839
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1082
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 7/11/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • Metro
    Seyrantepe (~ 1000 m)

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Concesión de ciudadanía
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Skyland Istanbul - the perfect choice for living, business, and investment!

Skyland Istanbul is a luxury multifunctional complex located in the Sariyer district. It consists of three main towers (residential, office, and commercial) and a shopping mall.

The project stands out as one of the best investment projects in Istanbul thanks to its strategic location, modern design, and extensive infrastructure.

Apartment prices:

  • Studios - from USD 295,000
  • 1+1 apartments - from USD 395,000
  • 2+1 apartments - from USD 495,000

Project overview:

  • Land area: 42,000 m² | Total construction area: 850,000 m²
  • Residential units: 1,094 apartments | Area: 50 m² - 450 m²
  • Offices: 895 apartments | Area: 80 m2 - 1,000 m2
  • Commercial premises: 144 stores | Area: 41 m2 - 3,250 m2
  • Parking capacity: 3,500 cars | Green area: 10,000 m

Location and transportation advantages:

  • In the heart of the Sariyer district, next to the Belgrade Forest and Vadi Istanbul Shopping Mall
  • Direct access to the TEM Highway and metro, providing quick connections to all areas of Istanbul

Services offered:

✅ Luxury apartments with panoramic views and smart home systems
✅ Modern, multifunctional office spaces with thoughtful design
✅ Commercial spaces with global brands, restaurants, and entertainment areas
✅ Fully equipped social infrastructure: swimming pool, gym, sauna, Turkish bath, and landscaped green areas
✅ 24-hour security and professional management services

Benefits of investing in Skyland:

  • Location with high growth potential
  • Profitable investment opportunity with high rental income
  • Residence permit option In Turkey through real estate investment

Why Skyland Istanbul?

✔ Central location with excellent transport access
✔ The perfect combination of luxury living and a prestigious business environment
✔ A reliable, highly profitable, and profitable investment opportunity

If you are looking for a luxurious lifestyle, a professional business environment, or a profitable investment, Skyland Istanbul is the right choice!

For more information about this project, please call or email us.tu

Localización en el mapa

317 DCS Dijital Gumruk Hizmetleri AS, Turquía
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Finanzas
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial Residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and lounge areas close to highways and the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Pendik, Turquía
de
$259,902
Complejo residencial New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turquía
de
$265,848
Complejo residencial Residence with swimming pools, sports grounds and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turquía
de
$241,206
Barrio residencial Sea View Apartment in Alanya
Kargicak, Turquía
de
$131,331
Edificio de apartamentos Nisantasi Istanbul Apartments Compound
Sisli, Turquía
de
$533,032
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Luxury apartments in the Skyland Istanbul skyscraper in the center of Istanbul.
317 DCS Dijital Gumruk Hizmetleri AS, Turquía
de
$295,000
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turquía
de
$535,222
Ofrecemos apartamentos con parking, balcones y terrazas.La residencia cuenta con una amplia zona verde, aparcamiento, piscina, gimnasio, baño turco, sauna y baño de vapor, parque infantil interior y exterior.Terminación - Diciembre, 2024.Ubicación e infraestructura cercana La propiedad está …
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Bargain penthouse apartment in Oba centrum
Barrio residencial Bargain penthouse apartment in Oba centrum
Barrio residencial Bargain penthouse apartment in Oba centrum
Barrio residencial Bargain penthouse apartment in Oba centrum
Barrio residencial Bargain penthouse apartment in Oba centrum
Oba, Turquía
de
$257,216
Agencia
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Bahcesehir Artea Villas
Complejo residencial Bahcesehir Artea Villas
Complejo residencial Bahcesehir Artea Villas
Complejo residencial Bahcesehir Artea Villas
Complejo residencial Bahcesehir Artea Villas
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Bahcesehir Artea Villas
Complejo residencial Bahcesehir Artea Villas
Basaksehir, Turquía
de
$708,988
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2023
Número de plantas 2
Un proyecto de villa rural en el área de Bahcesehir que tiene un valor futuro realmente bueno. Fácil acceso a centros comerciales, junto al lago, aeropuerto de Estambul, zonas industriales, nuevo canal de Estambul y otras áreas en desarrollo.
Agencia
EOS Turkey Property
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Turquía
¿Cómo le está yendo al mercado inmobiliario turco? Análisis de REALTING
23.09.2024
¿Cómo le está yendo al mercado inmobiliario turco? Análisis de REALTING
Empieza la venta de apartamentos a precios asequibles en el complejo residencial Arcadia Beach en la costa de Alanya
24.09.2020
Empieza la venta de apartamentos a precios asequibles en el complejo residencial Arcadia Beach en la costa de Alanya
«La pandemia nos ha abierto nuevas oportunidades». Entrevista con la jefa del departamento de ventas de la empresa turca NSM Real Estate
17.09.2020
«La pandemia nos ha abierto nuevas oportunidades». Entrevista con la jefa del departamento de ventas de la empresa turca NSM Real Estate
Mostrar todas las publicaciones