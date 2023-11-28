Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
Locales comerciales en venta en Letonia

Vidzeme
894
Riga
785
Jurmala
44
Semigalia
19
kekavas pagasts
14
kekavas novads
7
Jelgava
6
Olaines pagasts
6
364 propiedades total found
Comercial en Lapenieki, Letonia
Comercial
Lapenieki, Letonia
Área 7 194 m²
Número de plantas 2
Centro comercial actual & quot; Talava & quot; en una zona de descanso densamente poblada de…
€6,20M
Almacén con se suministra electricidad, con gas, con suministro de agua en Riga, Letonia
Almacén con se suministra electricidad, con gas, con suministro de agua
Riga, Letonia
Área 6 674 m²
€1,30M
Comercial 4 habitaciones en Salaspils pagasts, Letonia
Comercial 4 habitaciones
Salaspils pagasts, Letonia
Habitaciones 4
Área 1 021 m²
€790,000
Comercial con se suministra electricidad, con gas, con suministro de agua en Riga, Letonia
Comercial con se suministra electricidad, con gas, con suministro de agua
Riga, Letonia
Área 2 812 m²
€1,65M
Comercial en Riga, Letonia
Comercial
Riga, Letonia
Área 5 000 m²
€9,00M
Comercial en Riga, Letonia
Comercial
Riga, Letonia
Área 3 717 m²
€3,00M
Comercial 4 habitaciones en Riga, Letonia
Comercial 4 habitaciones
Riga, Letonia
Habitaciones 4
Área 85 m²
Piso 1/5
About real estate - house from the street, all communications, all amenities, windows on the…
€55,000
Comercial en Jelgava, Letonia
Comercial
Jelgava, Letonia
€8,80M
Comercial 1 habitación en Riga, Letonia
Comercial 1 habitación
Riga, Letonia
Habitaciones 1
Área 27 m²
For sale premises in the center of Riga, with developed social and transport infrastructure.…
€27,900
Comercial en Ogre, Letonia
Comercial
Ogre, Letonia
Área 10 064 m²
€590,000
Comercial en Dimzukalns, Letonia
Comercial
Dimzukalns, Letonia
Área 2 927 m²
Número de plantas 2
Sale of the plant for the production of cobblestone and ZBI. The plant is equipped with all …
€1,000,000
Comercial en Riga, Letonia
Comercial
Riga, Letonia
Área 4 501 m²
Número de plantas 2
€1,20M
Comercial 8 habitaciones en Riga, Letonia
Comercial 8 habitaciones
Riga, Letonia
Habitaciones 8
Área 647 m²
Piso 2/2
€695,000
Comercial 10 habitaciones en kekavas pagasts, Letonia
Comercial 10 habitaciones
kekavas pagasts, Letonia
Habitaciones 10
Área 3 860 m²
Piso 1/2
€2,20M
Comercial 4 habitaciones en Aizkraukle, Letonia
Comercial 4 habitaciones
Aizkraukle, Letonia
Habitaciones 4
Área 220 m²
Piso 1/1
House and extras of the house - renovated building, all communications. Territory - well-kep…
€100,000
Comercial 15 habitaciones en Valmiera, Letonia
Comercial 15 habitaciones
Valmiera, Letonia
Habitaciones 15
Área 740 m²
Piso 1/3
House and extras of the house - a new project, guest house, house from the street, house in …
€123,456
Comercial 8 habitaciones en Riga, Letonia
Comercial 8 habitaciones
Riga, Letonia
Habitaciones 8
Área 513 m²
Piso 1/5
House and extras of the house - Facade of the building Jugendstyle, renovated building
€1,50M
Comercial 2 habitaciones en Riga, Letonia
Comercial 2 habitaciones
Riga, Letonia
Habitaciones 2
Área 320 m²
Piso 1/6
Exclusive, spacious, luxurious apartments with 1 - 5 bedrooms, cabinet, several bathrooms, k…
€640,000
Comercial 4 habitaciones en Riga, Letonia
Comercial 4 habitaciones
Riga, Letonia
Habitaciones 4
Área 113 m²
Piso -1/4
House and extras of the house - house in the yard, all communications. The territory is a qu…
€24,500
Comercial 3 habitaciones en Riga, Letonia
Comercial 3 habitaciones
Riga, Letonia
Habitaciones 3
Área 63 m²
Piso 1/6
House and extras of the house - renovated building, restored house, all communications, all …
€119,500
Comercial en Riga, Letonia
Comercial
Riga, Letonia
Territory - convenient transport, access to freight transport, developed infrastructure, clo…
€864,000
Comercial en Spunciems, Letonia
Comercial
Spunciems, Letonia
Área 330 m²
Territory - a number of public transport, access to freight transport. Home and extras at ho…
€80,000
Comercial 7 habitaciones en Riga, Letonia
Comercial 7 habitaciones
Riga, Letonia
Habitaciones 7
Área 214 m²
Piso 1/6
House and extras of the house - a new project, all amenities, all communications, windows on…
€158,360
Comercial 3 habitaciones en Riga, Letonia
Comercial 3 habitaciones
Riga, Letonia
Habitaciones 3
Área 167 m²
Piso 1/6
€320,000
Comercial en Riga, Letonia
Comercial
Riga, Letonia
Área 154 m²
Piso 1/4
€193,000
Comercial en Riga, Letonia
Comercial
Riga, Letonia
Área 100 m²
Piso 1/2
House and extras of the house - house from the street, all communications, all amenities, te…
€56,000
Comercial 8 habitaciones en Riga, Letonia
Comercial 8 habitaciones
Riga, Letonia
Habitaciones 8
Área 219 m²
Piso 1/5
House and extras of the house - facade house, all communications, all amenities, windows on …
€305,000
Comercial 4 habitaciones en Riga, Letonia
Comercial 4 habitaciones
Riga, Letonia
Habitaciones 4
Área 111 m²
Piso 4/6
House and extras of the house - house from the street, facade house, all communications, ele…
€172,050
Comercial en Lielvarde, Letonia
Comercial
Lielvarde, Letonia
Área 1 350 m²
Piso 3
They sell functional production facilities in Lielvārde, on the territory of the former beer…
€96,000
Comercial 4 habitaciones en Riga, Letonia
Comercial 4 habitaciones
Riga, Letonia
Habitaciones 4
Área 210 m²
Piso -1/5
House and extras of the house - facade house, all communications, unfinished construction. T…
€41,500
Tipos de propiedades en Letonia

restaurantes
hoteles
oficinas
edificios industriales
casas de ingresos
inversiones inmobiliarias
tiendas
