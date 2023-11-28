Locales comerciales en venta en Letonia

Emiratos Árabes Unidos
364 propiedades total found
Por defecto
Nuevos
Precio ascendente
Precio descendente
Según su popularidad
Por valoración
Comercial
Lapenieki, Letonia
7 194 m²
2
Centro comercial actual & quot; Talava & quot; en una zona de descanso densamente poblada de…
€6,20M
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Almacén con se suministra electricidad, con gas, con suministro de agua
Riga, Letonia
6 674 m²
€1,30M
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Comercial 4 habitaciones
Salaspils pagasts, Letonia
4
1 021 m²
€790,000
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Comercial con se suministra electricidad, con gas, con suministro de agua
Riga, Letonia
2 812 m²
€1,65M
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Comercial
Riga, Letonia
5 000 m²
€9,00M
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Comercial
Riga, Letonia
3 717 m²
€3,00M
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Comercial 4 habitaciones
Riga, Letonia
4
85 m²
1/5
About real estate - house from the street, all communications, all amenities, windows on the…
€55,000
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Comercial
Jelgava, Letonia
€8,80M
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Comercial 1 habitación
Riga, Letonia
1
27 m²
For sale premises in the center of Riga, with developed social and transport infrastructure.…
€27,900
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Comercial
Ogre, Letonia
10 064 m²
€590,000
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Comercial
Dimzukalns, Letonia
2 927 m²
2
Sale of the plant for the production of cobblestone and ZBI. The plant is equipped with all …
€1,000,000
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Comercial
Riga, Letonia
4 501 m²
2
€1,20M
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Comercial 8 habitaciones
Riga, Letonia
8
647 m²
2/2
€695,000
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Comercial 10 habitaciones
kekavas pagasts, Letonia
10
3 860 m²
1/2
€2,20M
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Comercial 4 habitaciones
Aizkraukle, Letonia
4
220 m²
1/1
House and extras of the house - renovated building, all communications. Territory - well-kep…
€100,000
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Comercial 15 habitaciones
Valmiera, Letonia
15
740 m²
1/3
House and extras of the house - a new project, guest house, house from the street, house in …
€123,456
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Comercial 8 habitaciones
Riga, Letonia
8
513 m²
1/5
House and extras of the house - Facade of the building Jugendstyle, renovated building
€1,50M
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Comercial 2 habitaciones
Riga, Letonia
2
320 m²
1/6
Exclusive, spacious, luxurious apartments with 1 - 5 bedrooms, cabinet, several bathrooms, k…
€640,000
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Comercial 4 habitaciones
Riga, Letonia
4
113 m²
-1/4
House and extras of the house - house in the yard, all communications. The territory is a qu…
€24,500
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Comercial 3 habitaciones
Riga, Letonia
3
63 m²
1/6
House and extras of the house - renovated building, restored house, all communications, all …
€119,500
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Comercial
Riga, Letonia
Territory - convenient transport, access to freight transport, developed infrastructure, clo…
€864,000
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Comercial
Spunciems, Letonia
330 m²
Territory - a number of public transport, access to freight transport. Home and extras at ho…
€80,000
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Comercial 7 habitaciones
Riga, Letonia
7
214 m²
1/6
House and extras of the house - a new project, all amenities, all communications, windows on…
€158,360
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Comercial 3 habitaciones
Riga, Letonia
3
167 m²
1/6
€320,000
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Comercial
Riga, Letonia
154 m²
1/4
€193,000
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Comercial
Riga, Letonia
100 m²
1/2
House and extras of the house - house from the street, all communications, all amenities, te…
€56,000
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Comercial 8 habitaciones
Riga, Letonia
8
219 m²
1/5
House and extras of the house - facade house, all communications, all amenities, windows on …
€305,000
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Comercial 4 habitaciones
Riga, Letonia
4
111 m²
4/6
House and extras of the house - house from the street, facade house, all communications, ele…
€172,050
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Comercial
Lielvarde, Letonia
1 350 m²
3
They sell functional production facilities in Lielvārde, on the territory of the former beer…
€96,000
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Comercial 4 habitaciones
Riga, Letonia
4
210 m²
-1/5
House and extras of the house - facade house, all communications, unfinished construction. T…
€41,500
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Tipos de propiedades en Letonia
restaurantes
hoteles
oficinas
edificios industriales
casas de ingresos
inversiones inmobiliarias
tiendas
Buscar en el mapa
