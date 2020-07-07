Complejo residencial Wekata 3 Apartment Complex is located 300 meters from the sea in the Kata area.

The apartments are within walking distance of the magnificent Kata Beach, boast a well-developed tourist infrastructure, and are close to other popular Phuket areas, such as Karon and Chalong.
The complex's rooftop features bars and swimming pools with panoramic views. A gym, children's play area, and a kids' club are also available.
Some apartments have private pools.
Modern design, stylish interiors, and high-quality materials make the fully functional kitchens, living areas, and separate rooms ideal for family vacations, long-term rentals, or permanent residences.
Property details:
Income: Guaranteed 7% income for 5 years
Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, and air conditioning.
No-interest installments until completion of construction.
Completion date: Q2 2026.
Infrastructure: