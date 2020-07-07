Complejo residencial Wekata 3 Apartment Complex is located 300 meters from the sea in the Kata area.

The apartments are within walking distance of the magnificent Kata Beach, boast a well-developed tourist infrastructure, and are close to other popular Phuket areas, such as Karon and Chalong.

The complex's rooftop features bars and swimming pools with panoramic views. A gym, children's play area, and a kids' club are also available.

Some apartments have private pools.

Modern design, stylish interiors, and high-quality materials make the fully functional kitchens, living areas, and separate rooms ideal for family vacations, long-term rentals, or permanent residences.

Property details:

Distance to sea: 300 m

Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 2

Bathrooms: 1 - 2

Living area: 31 m² - 153 m²

Income: Guaranteed 7% income for 5 years

Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, and air conditioning.

No-interest installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q2 2026.

Infrastructure: