  Complejo residencial Wekata 3 Apartment Complex is located 300 meters from the sea in the Kata area.

Complejo residencial Wekata 3 Apartment Complex is located 300 meters from the sea in the Kata area.

Karon, Tailandia
de
$132,000
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
7
ID: 28078
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 23/9/25

Localización

  • País
    Tailandia
  • Región / estado
    Provincia de Phuket
  • Barrio
    Mueang Phuket
  • Ciudad
    Karon

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2026
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

The apartments are within walking distance of the magnificent Kata Beach, boast a well-developed tourist infrastructure, and are close to other popular Phuket areas, such as Karon and Chalong.

The complex's rooftop features bars and swimming pools with panoramic views. A gym, children's play area, and a kids' club are also available.

Some apartments have private pools.

Modern design, stylish interiors, and high-quality materials make the fully functional kitchens, living areas, and separate rooms ideal for family vacations, long-term rentals, or permanent residences.

Property details:

  • Distance to sea: 300 m
  • Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 2
  • Bathrooms: 1 - 2
  • Living area: 31 m² - 153 m²

Income: Guaranteed 7% income for 5 years
Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, and air conditioning.

No-interest installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q2 2026.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools with recreation areas
  • Children's playground
  • Relaxation areas
  • Restaurants
  • Fitness center
  • And much more

Localización en el mapa

Karon, Tailandia

Está viendo
Complejo residencial Wekata 3 Apartment Complex is located 300 meters from the sea in the Kata area.
Karon, Tailandia
de
$132,000
