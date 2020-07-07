  1. Realting.com
Complejo residencial Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.

Ban Bang Thao, Tailandia
de
$177,000
ID: 28071
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 23/9/25

Localización

  • País
    Tailandia
  • Región / estado
    Provincia de Phuket
  • Barrio
    Thalang
  • Ciudad
    Choeng Thale
  • Pueblo
    Ban Bang Thao

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2027
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Bamboo Forest is a new premium residential complex in the prestigious Bang Tao area, close to Layan Beach and Bang Tao (1.5 km).

This Mediterranean-style complex consists of three 7-story buildings, containing 135 units – studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, ranging from 41 m² to 247 m².

All apartments are offered turnkey with a smart home system:

  • Remote control
  • Quick adjustment of climate control, lighting, and security

International schools, kindergartens, shops, cafes, restaurants, Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, and the elite Laguna Golf Club are all within walking distance and easy transport access.

Investment opportunities:

  • Rental pool participation available
  • Guaranteed return: (terms will be discussed individually)

Completion date: Q4 2027.

Infrastructure:

  • Three swimming pools
  • Lounge areas
  • Coworking space
  • Kids' club
  • Gym
  • Bar and restaurant
  • Outdoor terrace for relaxation
  • Underground parking and guest parking
  • 24/7 security

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Ban Bang Thao, Tailandia

