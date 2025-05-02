  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Vlore
  4. Piso en edificio nuevo One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage

Piso en edificio nuevo One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage

Orikum, Albania
Precio en demanda
Pago con criptomoneda
;
11
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 32832
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 5/11/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Albania
  • Región / estado
    Southern Albania
  • Barrio
    Condado de Vlorë
  • Ciudad
    Bashkia Vlore
  • Ciudad
    Orikum

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2025
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Sobre el complejo

LOCATION

Situated in the heart of Orikum, within cadastral zone no. 3140, Orikum Bay Residences emerges as a new benchmark for coastal living — a perfect blend of Mediterranean charm, architectural tradition, and modern comfort.
This area, shaped by transformation after the 1990s, now stands as one of the most promising destinations for investment, tourism, and sustainable development in southern Albania.

Encircled by gentle hills and overlooking the Ionian coast, the project enjoys a privileged position — just minutes from the Orikum Marina and the ancient city’s archaeological park. The surrounding natural beauty, framed by vineyards, olive groves, and mountain silhouettes, creates a truly picturesque setting for a modern residential and hospitality complex.

ARCHITECTURAL ELEMENTS

Inspired by the authentic character of Orikum and nearby Tragjas, the project pays homage to local architecture through the reinterpretation of the arch — a symbolic element found in the stone walls and old port structures of the region.
This motif becomes the visual rhythm of the façade, creating depth, shade, and intimacy while preserving the harmony between structure and nature.

The base of the buildings is clad in natural stone — grounding the structure and connecting it to the land — while the upper floors are finished in Venetian stucco, reflecting sunlight softly and enhancing the building’s Mediterranean elegance.
Natural materials such as wood, terrazzo stone, and regional greenery complete the dialogue between tradition and modernity.

CONCEPT

The design follows an organic distribution across the terrain, inspired by the terraces and hills of Orikum.
Three main volumes define the project:

A hotel and service wing at the front, facing the sea and the pool area.

Two residential wings, positioned for privacy and panoramic views.


All are connected by a ground-level podium — a shared layer of life where hospitality, leisure, and recreation coexist.
The façade’s “skin” — a woven surface of arches — provides both a rhythmic architectural expression and a natural shading system for apartments and hotel rooms.

Vegetation plays a central role: landscaped courtyards, shaded walkways, and green buffers ensure privacy, serenity, and a constant visual connection with nature.

IDENTITY

Orikum Bay Residences draws its identity from the spirit of place — a dialogue between the cultural heritage of Tragjas and the maritime soul of Orikum.
It is a project that respects its past while embracing the future, merging timeless materials and contemporary design to create a coastal landmark defined by light, harmony, and refined simplicity.

APARTMENT TYPOLOGIES

1+1 Apartments

23 units
Interior area: 65.99 m²
Veranda: 16.2 m²
Total area: 91.31 m²


2+1 Apartments

57 units
Interior area: 74.88 m²
Balcony: 32.05 m²
Total area: 119.23 m²


3+1 Apartments

11 units
Interior area: 113.75 m²
Balcony: 20.54 m²
Total area: 161.34 m²

---

A NEW MEDITERRANEAN LANDMARK

Orikum Bay is not just a residence — it is a statement of lifestyle.
A balance of architectural grace, natural tranquility, and cultural depth — designed to offer a serene yet sophisticated experience by the Albanian Riviera.

Localización en el mapa

Orikum, Albania

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Edificio de apartamentos SQUARE VILLAGE
Palase, Albania
de
$203,645
Edificio de apartamentos 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
de
$2,259
Residencia Liburna
Golem, Albania
de
$1,231
Edificio de apartamentos 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Orikum, Albania
de
$1,456
Edificio de apartamentos 🌊🏡 APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1 NEAR THE PORT, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
de
$243,724
Está viendo
Piso en edificio nuevo One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Orikum, Albania
Precio en demanda
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Edificio de apartamentos 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Edificio de apartamentos 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Edificio de apartamentos 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Edificio de apartamentos 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Edificio de apartamentos 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Edificio de apartamentos 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
de
$2,259
Año de construcción 2025
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTAMENTO PARA LA VENTA EN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.💶 Precio: 2000 Euro/m2📐 Superficie: 77.8 m2/Gross📍 Ubicación: Reshat Osmani Street, Vlora🏗 La propiedad está en la etapa final de terminación.📃 Precio del certificado de propiedad: 5000 euros.⛵ La ubicación hace que este apartamento sea id…
Agencia
DES Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
DES Real Estate
Idiomas hablados
English, Italiano
Edificio de apartamentos 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Edificio de apartamentos 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Edificio de apartamentos 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Edificio de apartamentos 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Edificio de apartamentos 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Edificio de apartamentos 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Orikum, Albania
de
$1,456
🌞🏡 1+1 APARTAMENTO PARA LA VENTA EN ORIKUM, VLORA💶 Precio: 1300 Euro/m2📐 Superficie: 74.4 m2/Gross📍 Ubicación: Orikum, Vlora🏗 La propiedad está en construcción💰 Pago en cuotas – según el acuerdo, a partir del 40% como la primera entrega.📍 Este apartamento está situado en Orikum, en una zona …
Agencia
DES Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
DES Real Estate
Idiomas hablados
English, Italiano
Edificio de apartamentos 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Edificio de apartamentos 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Edificio de apartamentos 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Edificio de apartamentos 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Edificio de apartamentos 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Edificio de apartamentos 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Orikum, Albania
de
$1,456
🌞🏡 2+1 APARTAMENTO PARA LA VENTA EN ORIKUM, VLORA💶 Precio: 1300 Euro/m2📐 Superficie: 107.4 m2/Gross📍 Ubicación: Orikum, Vlora🏗 La propiedad está en construcción💰 Pago en cuotas – según el acuerdo, a partir del 40% como la primera entrega.📍 Este apartamento está situado en Orikum, en una zona…
Agencia
DES Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
DES Real Estate
Idiomas hablados
English, Italiano
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Albania
Albania lanza programas de permisos de residencia para jubilados y nómadas digitales: Situación actual
02.05.2025
Albania lanza programas de permisos de residencia para jubilados y nómadas digitales: Situación actual
Albania planea emitir permisos de residencia a pensionistas y «nómadas digitales»
26.02.2021
Albania planea emitir permisos de residencia a pensionistas y «nómadas digitales»
Mostrar todas las publicaciones