Lakefront Studios for sale in Red Sea, Egypt

Hurghada
23
Al Hadaba
14
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
2 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/5
Apartment from the owner with luxury finishes at an attractive price in the heart of Hurghad…
$64,681
Leave a request


Developer
Buildix Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Red Sea, Egypt
3 bedroom apartment
Red Sea, Egypt
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/2
SOULFERYO SKY EXCLUSIVE SAHL HASHEESHStylish apartment with an area of 150 sq.m. with a priv…
$283,571
Leave a request


Developer
Buildix Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/5
The house is located in the Arabia area, convenient for living and recreation, near the main…
$31,000
Leave a request


Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/5
Exclusive sale: Studio in the modern complex. It is offered for sale a new studio in a re…
$22,500
Leave a request


Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/5
almaza Suits-new project from a reliable company-developer! Only 36 studios, apartments with…
$22,114
Leave a request


Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Al Ahia', Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 4
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$43,190
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Ahia', Egypt
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Floor 2
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$407,498
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
La Bella Resort Hurghada is a new and inspiring project. It comprises of 149 units in total …
$61,261
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 7
Продается Квартира c 1 спальней с выходом на пляж Возможна рассрочка платежей Новое ст…
Price on request
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/5
Studio with balcony in a new building with a swimming pool and equipped roof overlooking the…
$31,466
Leave a request


Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/5
A one-bedroom apartment with a balcony overlooking a quiet street, a living room with a wind…
$25,700
Leave a request


Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/5
New modern residential complex Aqua Infiniti! Installment for ready-made apartments, the pro…
$26,556
Leave a request


Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram

