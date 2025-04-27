Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Studios for Sale in Red Sea, Egypt

Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/6
Welcome to your dream home by the sea Balkan Beach Resort is a new development in Al-Ahya…
$25,291
1 room studio apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Live the Lifestyle You Deserve Discover modern coastal living in Hurghada’s sought-after …
$32,808
1 room studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
About the Studio Apartment in Aldau Heights: The studio offers a gross area of approximat…
$81,860
1 room studio apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
About the Studio Apartment in La Vista Magawish This ready-to-move-in yet unfurnished stu…
$31,543
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/5
Affordable Real Estate in Hurghada Promenade Up to 4 years payment plan La Bella Resor…
$32,025
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/5
Residential complex Sea Light Arabia. Ready -made studios and apartments with an installment…
$25,935
1 room studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
Live the Lifestyle You Deserve Experience elevated urban living just steps from the Red S…
$85,280
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/6
Ever heard of TURTLE BEACH RESORT?  No? Then it's time!   Fantastic project in an idyl…
$38,641
1 room studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Affordable Studio Apartment in the Exclusive "Atlantis" Complex – Hurghada "This modern stu…
$43,222
1 room studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2
About the Studio Apartment at Storia Del Mare Resort: The studio apartment is located on th…
$52,172
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Ahia', Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/5
ORO Beach is a new, bright project combining the atmosphere of the resort, a high level of s…
$43,305
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/7
Studio apartment with sea view for sale Residential complex. New construction. Install…
$71,211
1 room studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
Live the Lifestyle You Deserve Experience upscale city living just minutes from the Red S…
$44,955
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
Welcoming you all to our new and inspiring project “Majra” ! Majra is Located at Al ahyaa a…
$47,721
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/4
We welcome you to our new inspiring project, La Bella Resort. Situated in one of the best lo…
$30,187
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/5
The studio is located on the second floor of the Diamond Resort residential complex. The to…
$42,500
1 room studio apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
About the Offered Studio Apartment: This ready-to-move-in studio apartment is located on th…
$85,580
1 room studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
About the Studio Apartment in the 3 Pyramids Project: The Studio Apartments in the 3 Pyra…
$40,853
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/5
almaza Suits-new project from a reliable company-developer! Only 36 studios, apartments with…
$22,114
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
Welcome to La Vista Magawish Resort La Vista Magawish Resort is a luxury residential proj…
Price on request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/3
Long Beach Residence Residents of the complex have the right to free access to the beach of …
$59,350
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2
Beachfront Apartments in Hurghada – Panoramic Sea Views & Direct Beach Access Live the Li…
$54,264
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/5
A brand new furnished studio in a complex with a beach on the Tourist Promenade. A very br…
$81,390
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/5
Studio with sea and pool views in a residential complex with beach Selena Bay. A brand new…
$61,082
1 room studio apartment in Red Sea, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Introduction CALA Residences is a premium real estate development in Hurghada, offering a…
$81,675
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/5
$39,220
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
$71,800
1 room studio apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 6
About the Studio Apartment at Scandic Resort: This ready-to-move-in yet unfurnished studi…
$69,749
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/3
$76,125
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/43
Balkan Beach Resort is a new development in Al-Ahyaa, Hurghada, that offers spacious and mod…
$37,323
