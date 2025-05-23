Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Hurghada
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Studios for sale in Hurghada, Egypt

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
About Cala Sahl Haheesh: Cala Sahl Hasheesh is a luxurious residential and resort developme…
Price on request
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/3
Bella Bay Beach Resort & Spa – Luxury Coastal Living in Hurghada Bella Bay Beach Resort & S…
Price on request
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 6/6
About Storia: Storia del Mare Resort is a stunning blend of modern elegance, offering luxur…
Price on request
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/2
Bella Bay Beach Resort & Spa – Luxury Coastal Living in Hurghada Bella Bay Beach Resort & S…
Price on request
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
Bella Bay Beach Resort & Spa – Luxury Coastal Living in Hurghada Bella Bay Beach Resort & S…
Price on request
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/2
Bella Bay Beach Resort & Spa – Luxury Coastal Living in Hurghada Bella Bay Beach Resort & S…
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Hurghada, Egypt

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go