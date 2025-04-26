Show property on map Show properties list
Studios with garden for sale in Hurghada, Egypt

Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/5
The studio is located on the second floor of the Diamond Resort residential complex. The to…
$42,500
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
$71,800
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
Welcome to La Vista Magawish Resort La Vista Magawish Resort is a luxury residential proj…
$32,402
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/5
The studio with a total area of ​​51 m2 is located on the second floor of a new well-kept co…
$22,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/3
$76,125
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/5
A brand new furnished studio in a complex with a beach on the Tourist Promenade. A very br…
$81,390
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/5
Exclusive sale: Studio in the modern complex. It is offered for sale a new studio in a re…
$22,500
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
$41,150
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/5
Studio with sea and pool views in a residential complex with beach Selena Bay. A brand new…
$61,082
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/5
Studio in a new complex with access to the beach Tiba Golden. Cozy and bright studio on th…
$45,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
A studio with furniture and equipment in a residential complex with the personal beach of Ti…
$66,314
1 room studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3
Studio-Apartment mit großzügigem Balkon und offener Küche – Hurghada, Rotes Meer About th…
$43,263
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/5
Two studios with a balcony with a view of the outside of the compound, each with a total are…
$39,105
