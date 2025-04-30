Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Sosua
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Sosua, Dominican Republic

1 BHK
13
2 BHK
10
3 BHK
13
4 BHK
9
Apartment Delete
Clear all
29 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 539 m²
Floor 4/4
A luxury resort a luxury condominium resort on the Northern Coast of the Dominican Republic.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/3
Discover this stylish one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, perfect for comfortable living or as …
$159,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/3
Greatly located on the hills of Sosua and isconnected to the gated community Residencial His…
$445,950
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/3
3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a half, 2 floors, living and dining area, kitchen, balcony with ocea…
$360,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Floor 1/3
Just a short walk from the Infinity common pool and beach area, this stunning, newly renovat…
$549,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Floor 4/4
7 apartments of 1 bedroom, with their bathroom, living room, kitchen, that is ready to be op…
$1,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 539 m²
Floor 4/4
4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, ocean view kitchen and living room. Panoramic View of the ocean, pr…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Floor 4/4
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Sosúa, Dominican Republic. This stunning beachfr…
$675,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/1
This beautiful 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom villa is conveniently located just steps from the entra…
$259,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 2/5
$200,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 2/1
This unique villa with 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms on a spacious lot awaits you. The propert…
$345,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 2/4
Beautiful condo freshly finished and ready to move in. Only 100 meters to the beach, this lo…
$270,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 2/3
2 bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry area, kitchen, living room, huge balcony/terrace with an …
$405,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 365 m²
Floor 3/3
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Cabarete, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. This…
$1,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Floor 2/2
Spectacular beachfront condo, in high end residential Beach compound complex right in Sosua …
$850,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/3
3rd floor, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 200 m2 of construction, Ocean view from balcony, possi…
$515,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/3
3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a half, living and dining area, kitchen, balcony with ocean view, fu…
$351,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 45/5
$380,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/3
3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a half, living and dining area, kitchen, balcony with ocean view, fu…
$351,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Floor 2/1
This charming family home and rental property features a well-designed layout with spacious …
$450,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/5
$140,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 334 m²
Floor 3/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Sosúa, Dominican Republic. This stunning beachfr…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 45/5
$280,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/1
Cosy two-bedroom Colibri villa features a nice terrace area as an additional living space, c…
$259,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/1
This one level fully furnished 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Villa offers a tropical hideaway for it…
$350,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 244 m²
Floor 4/4
Onsite AmenitiesBeachside & Courtyard Pools with Lots of Lounge Space and Covered Conversati…
$995,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Floor 1/3
Discover this stunning ground-floor apartment featuring 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, locate…
$666,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 518 m²
Floor 1/1
This 5 bedroom luxury Tropical property is priced on outstanding quality and location, not a…
$899,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 334 m²
Floor 3/3
This 4-bedroom penthouse offers a balcony on the main floor and the sun roof on the second f…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Properties features in Sosua, Dominican Republic

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go