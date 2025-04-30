Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Sosua, Dominican Republic

5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 4/4
Onsite Amenities Beachside & Courtyard Pools with Lots of Lounge Space and Covered Conversat…
$348,000
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 2/5
$200,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 45/5
$380,000
1 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/5
$140,000
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 45/5
$280,000
