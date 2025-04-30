Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Sosua, Dominican Republic

41 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/4
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
$117,000
4 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 539 m²
Floor 4/4
A luxury resort a luxury condominium resort on the Northern Coast of the Dominican Republic.…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 4/4
Onsite Amenities Beachside & Courtyard Pools with Lots of Lounge Space and Covered Conversat…
$348,000
2 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
$392,000
1 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/3
Discover this stylish one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, perfect for comfortable living or as …
$159,000
1 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/3
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Cabarete, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. This…
$78,900
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/3
Greatly located on the hills of Sosua and isconnected to the gated community Residencial His…
$445,950
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/3
3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a half, 2 floors, living and dining area, kitchen, balcony with ocea…
$360,000
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Floor 1/3
Just a short walk from the Infinity common pool and beach area, this stunning, newly renovat…
$549,000
4 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 539 m²
Floor 4/4
4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, ocean view kitchen and living room. Panoramic View of the ocean, pr…
Price on request
4 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Floor 4/4
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Sosúa, Dominican Republic. This stunning beachfr…
$675,000
1 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/4
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
$234,000
2 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/1
This beautiful 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom villa is conveniently located just steps from the entra…
$259,900
1 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/4
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
$121,000
1 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/4
Laguna City will include 9 condominium buildings divided into 3 four-story groups with 171 o…
$109,000
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 2/4
Brand new 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 139 m2 + parking area, 4 AC, stove, island, kitchen, livi…
$250,000
4 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 2/1
This unique villa with 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms on a spacious lot awaits you. The propert…
$345,000
2 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 2/4
Beautiful condo freshly finished and ready to move in. Only 100 meters to the beach, this lo…
$270,000
2 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 2/3
2 bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry area, kitchen, living room, huge balcony/terrace with an …
$405,000
4 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 365 m²
Floor 3/3
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Cabarete, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. This…
$1,40M
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Floor 2/2
Spectacular beachfront condo, in high end residential Beach compound complex right in Sosua …
$850,000
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/3
3rd floor, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 200 m2 of construction, Ocean view from balcony, possi…
$515,000
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/3
3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a half, living and dining area, kitchen, balcony with ocean view, fu…
$351,000
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/3
Great location in the premium area of Sosua, no more than 3 minutes walking through the beac…
$173,000
2 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/1
Beautiful condominium in a very exclusive area; it has two bedrooms, and two bathrooms, a ba…
$195,000
1 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/4
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
$121,000
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/3
3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a half, living and dining area, kitchen, balcony with ocean view, fu…
$351,000
4 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Floor 2/1
This charming family home and rental property features a well-designed layout with spacious …
$450,000
4 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 334 m²
Floor 3/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Sosúa, Dominican Republic. This stunning beachfr…
$1,10M
1 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
E The project consists of 18 apartments of 1 and 2 bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, dis…
$147,000
Properties features in Sosua, Dominican Republic

