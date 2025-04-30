Show property on map Show properties list
Short-term rental villas Terraced in Dominican Republic

La Romana
15
Jarabacoa
8
La Vega
8
4 bedroom Villa in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom Villa
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Villa Bibi is an ideal lovely refuge for unforgettable vacation, located just five minutes f…
$800
per night
5 bedroom villa in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom villa
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 6 565 m²
Great location in Las Canas area, right next to the Tennis Club and minutes away from the th…
$950
per night
4 bedroom Villa in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom Villa
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
The only two story villa in the Los Lagos section. It has a very nice open space design. The…
$1,050
per night
4 bedroom Villa in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom Villa
Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Guest access The location is ideal for hiking and mountain biking, you can walk very safely …
$350
per night
