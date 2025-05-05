Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Jarabacoa
  4. Short-term rental
  5. Villa

Short-term rental villas in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic

8 properties total found
3 bedroom villa in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom villa
Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Get back in touch with nature surrounded by the lush tropical forest of Jarabacoa. This mode…
$300
per night
5 bedroom villa in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom villa
Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Villa located in Quintas del Bosque Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic at 1,100 meters above the …
$395
per night
4 bedroom Villa in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom Villa
Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Guest access The location is ideal for hiking and mountain biking, you can walk very safely …
$350
per night
3 bedroom villa in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom villa
Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Located in the exclusive Quintas del Bosque Tourist Residential. Impressive view, at 875 met…
$400
per night
4 bedroom Villa in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom Villa
Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
$500
per night
3 bedroom villa in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom villa
Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
With its vibrant colors and natural beauty, this new property located in Quintas del Bosque,…
$400
per night
4 bedroom Villa in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom Villa
Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
A cabin within the Quintas del Bosque mountain project, with grandiose spaces and panoramic …
$550
per night
4 bedroom Villa in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom Villa
Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Take the whole family to this fantastic mountain place, with many areas to have fun and enjo…
$400
per night
Properties features in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic

