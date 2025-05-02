Show property on map Show properties list
Short-term rental villas in La Romana, Dominican Republic

4 bedroom Villa in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom Villa
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Come and immerse yourself in the experience of staying in a unique place like Casa Palmeira!…
$1,200
per night
2 bedroom Villa in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom Villa
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
It has two bedrooms, a master bedroom with a king bed and a second bedroom with two queen be…
$550
per night
5 bedroom villa in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom villa
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 6 565 m²
Great location in Las Canas area, right next to the Tennis Club and minutes away from the th…
$950
per night
4 bedroom Villa in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom Villa
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
A villa in Casa de Campo that will allow you to experience the natural beauty of the Caribbe…
$950
per night
Villa 10 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 10 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Impressive villa for your vacation in the Caribbean, in the exclusive Casa de Campo, La Roma…
$4,500
per night
6 bedroom villa in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
6 bedroom villa
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Relax On the very exclusive area of ​​Bahia Minitas in Casa de Campo, beautifully decorated.…
$2,500
per night
5 bedroom villa in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom villa
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Precious villa in the luxury well-known complex Casa de Campo, La Romana. It has 5 bedrooms …
$1,100
per night
4 bedroom Villa in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom Villa
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
The only two story villa in the Los Lagos section. It has a very nice open space design. The…
$1,050
per night
6 bedroom villa in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
6 bedroom villa
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Costa Verde #3 is located in an elite area of ​​the Casa de Campo resort overlooking the eig…
$3,600
per night
5 bedroom villa in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom villa
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Great location in Las Canas area, right next to the Tennis Club and minutes away from the be…
$900
per night
5 bedroom villa in La Romana, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom villa
La Romana, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Luxurious five bedroom villa, for 12 guests, located in the renowned Casa de Campo complex, …
$850
per night
4 bedroom Villa in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom Villa
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Located within Casa de Campo, ideal for a family break in a relaxed and quiet environment, f…
$850
per night
3 bedroom villa in La Romana, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom villa
La Romana, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Fantastic villa in vivero area in the luxury well known complex Casa de Campo, La Romana. It…
$750
per night
5 bedroom villa in La Romana, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom villa
La Romana, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Fantastic villa in Cajuiles area in the luxury well-known complex Casa de Campo, La Romana. …
$850
per night
4 bedroom Villa in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom Villa
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Enjoy the maximum luxury and comfort offered by this beautiful private villa designed with e…
$1,200
per night
