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Terraced Apartments for sale in Samana, Dominican Republic

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in El Portillo, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
El Portillo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Xiwara is an exclusive beachfront residential and hospitality development by Bigentik Group,…
$193,000
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Property types in Samana

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Samana, Dominican Republic

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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