  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Samana
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Samana, Dominican Republic

5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in El Portillo, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
El Portillo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Luxury apartment in Las Terrenas Fully furnished250 ​​m2 130 meters of garden 120 meters of …
$297,000
2 bedroom apartment in El Portillo, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
El Portillo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Harmony portillo is located in the pearl of the province of samana, the terrenas. Where the …
$245,000
2 bedroom apartment in El Portillo, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
El Portillo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Located in the center of PLAYA PORTILLO. Enjoy the white sands of the area and the wide vari…
$329,000
1 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
Come and discover this apartment in a tropical garden. It is located on the 1st floor of a …
$140,000
1 bedroom apartment in Samaná, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Samaná, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Flat and villa project located only 400 metres and 2 minutes from the most exclusive beach o…
$155,000
Properties features in Samana, Dominican Republic

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
