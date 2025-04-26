Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

26 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Punta Cana, a tropical paradise in the Dominican…
$10,80M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 574 m²
Villas in Cap Cana Dominican Republic, an island paradise and home to Cap Cana. A country li…
$1,10M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
RESIDENCES - _In the most visited tourist destination in the Caribbean, within the Vista Can…
$210,000
Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 093 m²
Floor 3/3
Incredible three Storey villa, in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, where lots …
$2,90M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 432 m²
DESCRIPTIONOur Villa Mar and Sol offers a unique investment opportunity with beautiful moder…
$1,10M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 110 m²
Floor 1/1
The house sits on two homesites with a total area of 110,333 sq ft and a construction area o…
$11,40M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
It is a gated residential project composed of 48 independent villas, located in the tourist …
$189,500
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
It allows all residents to have access to a unique lifestyle in Downtown Punta Cana with ame…
$224,250
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 640 m²
Floor 2/2
Incredible recently built villa right on the marina, one of the best in the Caribbean, with …
$3,40M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 815 m²
Meet the spectacular collection of luxury villas with spectacular spaces to enjoy and invest…
$3,10M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 093 m²
Floor 3/3
Incredible three Storey villa, in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, where lots …
$2,90M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 836 m²
Beautiful 5-bedroom villa in Cap Cana Majestic residence developed under a modern style and …
$1,55M
Villa in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Area 270 m²
Amenities:1, 2 and 3 bedrooms1 and 2 bathroomsAccess to all Cap Cana amenitiesCustomer can h…
$524,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 297 m²
In the city of Las Canas, whose proximity to commercial areas, private clubs, schools, healt…
$480,229
Villa 10 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 10 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 714 m²
Floor 2/2
The design contemplates a covered canopy area, without a front enclosure and with direct acc…
$5,20M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Enjoy living in an exclusive and privileged environment, where nature appears as the star. T…
$1,50M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/1
Contemporary & minimalistic brand new villa in our signature community. Over an acre of land…
$4,95M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Project Overview: Private villa project in Punta Cana features 3 and 4-bedroom units with 3.…
$364,510
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Floor 2/2
This spectacular villa has 5 large bedrooms for 12 guests.Beautiful garden and large pool fo…
$2,98M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 100 m²
Floor 1/2
This is a seven-bedroom property that has everything you need. When you step out into the la…
$7,70M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 300 m²
Floor 1/2
All the definition of elegance, passion for details in one piece of real estate, in the most…
$8,40M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Newly delivered villa for rent in Primavera II project, 5 minutes from Downtown, Punta Cana.…
$125,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Villa:1st Level + 2nd Level: 202 M2Terrace: 18 M2$460,0001st Floor:Living RoomDinning RoomKi…
$460,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 640 m²
Floor 2/2
Incredible recently built villa right on the marina, one of the best in the Caribbean, with …
$3,40M
Villa 1 bedroom in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 1 bedroom
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Area 127 m²
Urban complex located 15 minutes from Punta Cana International Airport in the Dominican Repu…
$179,900
Villa 2 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Step into a heavenly corner where tranquility and election dance in perfect harmony.Levätä V…
$268,900
