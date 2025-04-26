Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

8 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Punta Cana, a tropical paradise in the Dominican…
$10,80M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 110 m²
Floor 1/1
The house sits on two homesites with a total area of 110,333 sq ft and a construction area o…
$11,40M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 803 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxury in all of its standard, in the most exclusive place in the whole Dominican Republic, …
$6,00M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 640 m²
Floor 2/2
Incredible recently built villa right on the marina, one of the best in the Caribbean, with …
$3,40M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 100 m²
Floor 1/2
This is a seven-bedroom property that has everything you need. When you step out into the la…
$7,70M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 300 m²
Floor 1/2
All the definition of elegance, passion for details in one piece of real estate, in the most…
$8,40M
Properties features in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

