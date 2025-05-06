Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Dominican Republic
  Puerto Plata
  Residential
  Villa
  Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

9 properties total found
Villa 14 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 14 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 15
Area 5 000 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the ultimate luxury living in Cabarete, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. This st…
$10,90M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 520 m²
Floor 1/1
Great Investment Opportunity for Airbnb Business! Exclusive opportunity to acquire this Bout…
$925,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, utility room, kitchen, large living area with incredible ocean view…
$539,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Customizable Villas Overview:Discover a variety of tropical villas designed for style and fu…
$199,700
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury oceanfront villas with exquisite decorations are available for sale. The gorgeous Atl…
$950,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
Incredible villa on quite big size lot, with ocean view, gated community in Sosua, waliking …
$599,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 052 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Sosúa, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. This st…
$5,50M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury oceanfront villas with exquisite decorations are available for sale. The gorgeous Atl…
$700,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
Bedrooms 3, Bathrooms 2, All furniture included Modern fitness center, tennis center, volley…
$395,000
