Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Apartment
  5. Garden

Monthly rent of flats and apartments with garden in Dominican Republic

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Ciudad las canas, cap Cana79.10m2 furnished apartment 1 bedroom 1 bathroom two linear parkin…
$1,450
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dominican Republic

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course