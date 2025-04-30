Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments Pool in Dominican Republic

3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Unit 401 ● 75 Mts2 APARTMENT RENTAL ● Entire ceramic floor (unique in the building) ● 1 bedr…
$1,300
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Ciudad las canas, cap Cana79.10m2 furnished apartment 1 bedroom 1 bathroom two linear parkin…
$1,450
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Apartment for rent for long stay, two rooms two bathrooms, third level a parking lot Pool b…
$1,600
per month
