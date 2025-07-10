Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. La Romana
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in La Romana, Dominican Republic

villas
26
House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 026 m²
Designed to have a large foyer, mostly main living room with double height ceiling, study (T…
$3,80M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 680 m²
- 5 beds, 5 full baths, 2 half baths- Living / dining room, 2 kitchens, 1 TV room, 1 family …
$2,90M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in La Romana, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Romana, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
It consists of 33 villas each located on plots of approximately 600 square meters, with a co…
$450,000
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 531 m²
The villa in the exclusive Casa de Campo emerges majestically amidst the lush vegetation tha…
$5,85M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 154 m²
For over 5 decades Casa de Campo Resort & Villas has been at the top of many awards lists fo…
$3,99M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 389 m²
Your family will have everything within walking distance in this accommodation located in th…
$1,90M
Leave a request

