Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. La Romana
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in La Romana, Dominican Republic

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in La Romana, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
La Romana, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
It is a luxury apartment complex with comfortable pre-sale prices and exceptional amenities …
$100,400
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in La Romana, Dominican Republic

with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go