Apartments for sale in La Romana, Dominican Republic

17 properties total found
1 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with Piscina in Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with Piscina
Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 652 m²
€160,123
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
+18292590928 info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
1 room apartment with furniture, with jacuzzi, with beach in Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with furniture, with jacuzzi, with beach
Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€132,957
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
+18292590928 info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with kitchen in Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with kitchen
Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
€152,675
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
+18292590928 info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
1 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море in Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/16
Luxury beach front, one room, each suite has a living/dining room, bedroom with bathroom and…
€130,386
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
+18094279114 serge.fecu@habita.com
1 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море in Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 14/16
Luxury beach front, one room, each suite has a living/dining room, bedroom with bathroom and…
€242,472
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
+18094279114 serge.fecu@habita.com
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/4
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 baths, 4th floor to dominate the beautiful caribbean ocean and the wh…
€613,041
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
+18094279114 serge.fecu@habita.com
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/4
1 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, parking, laundry area, Kitchen, Dining room, Hall, Balcony, Receptio…
€254,915
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
+18094279114 serge.fecu@habita.com
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/4
1 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, parking, laundry area, Kitchen, Dining room, Hall, Balcony, Receptio…
€274,771
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
+18094279114 serge.fecu@habita.com
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 4/4
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 4th floor, second building beach front to dominate the beaut…
€521,543
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
+18094279114 serge.fecu@habita.com
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 4/4
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 4th floor to dominate the beautiful caribbean ocean and the …
€584,128
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
+18094279114 serge.fecu@habita.com
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 4/4
Penthouse 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, elevator, fully furnished, ocean view, pool, parking, 126…
€260,771
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
+18094279114 serge.fecu@habita.com
2 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with бассейн in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with бассейн
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/4
Beautiful condo project, 12 months construction, great location, walking distance to the bea…
€78,140
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
+18094279114 serge.fecu@habita.com
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
Floor 3/3
3 bedrooms penthouse, 3 and a half bathrooms, service room, 2 huge terraces overlooking the …
€319,330
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
+18094279114 serge.fecu@habita.com
1 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with кондиционер in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with кондиционер
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living area with kitchen, closet, balcony, pool. Very good for airb…
€146,398
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
+18094279114 serge.fecu@habita.com
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/5
Incredible pool view, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living room with kitchen terrace, infin…
€178,422
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
+18094279114 serge.fecu@habita.com
2 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море in Bayahibe,
2 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/4
Fully furnished 2 bedrooms condo, 1 bathroom, kitchen, living room, balcony, pool, shared te…
€137,248
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
+18094279114 serge.fecu@habita.com
4 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
4 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 5/5
3 storeys penthouse, 3rd, 4th and 5th floors, elevator, all floors with an incredible ocean …
€777,739
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
+18094279114 serge.fecu@habita.com

