  Wohnkomplex Luxurious project Botanica Hythe in the Bang Tao area.

Wohnkomplex Luxurious project Botanica Hythe in the Bang Tao area.

Choeng Thale, Thailand
$328,000
13
ID: 32709
Letzte Aktualisierung: 23.10.25

Standort

  Grundstück
    Thailand
  Region / Bundesland
    Provinz Phuket
  Nachbarschaft
    Thalang
  Stadt
    Choeng Thale

Objekteigenschaften

  Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2026
  Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  Schwimmbad
  Fitnessstudio
  Eingezäunter Bereich
  Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  Online-Tour
  Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Botanica Hythe is a premium vertical villa residential complex located in an exclusive area of ​​Phuket.

The project embodies a philosophy of secluded luxury, with private pools, terraces, and panoramic views of the lake, mountains, and golf courses.

Botanica Hythe offers a new level of club living with the amenities of a five-star hotel: a spacious clubhouse, a wellness spa, a fitness center, a restaurant, a kids' club, and a landscaped garden with cascading pools.

The complex consists of four six-story buildings, with a total of 276 units – apartments with one (1+1), two (2+1), three (3+1) bedrooms, and penthouses with private pools, ranging in size from 60 sq m to 217 sq m.

All apartments are delivered with high-quality finishing, built-in furniture, a fully equipped kitchen, and premium bathroom fixtures. Each residence features air conditioning, floor-to-ceiling windows, and spacious terraces.

Buyers can enjoy a full furniture package from the developer, allowing them to move in immediately.

Rental Pool Program.

Layouts and Prices:

  • 1BR (60 sq m) - Price from 10,800,000 ฿
  • 2BR (90 sq m) - Price from 17,200,000 ฿
  • 3BR (127 sq m - 217 sq m) - Price from 24,290,000 ฿

Downpayment 35%
Interest-free installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Facilities:

  • Cascading pools
  • Landscaped garden
  • Wellness spa
  • Fitness center
  • Restaurants
  • Kids' club
  • Lounge area
  • Landscaping walkways
  • Clubhouse
  • Play areas
  • 24/7 security

Botanica Hythe is located in the Layan | Bang Tao area, one of the most prestigious and convenient areas for permanent residence.

Within a 10-minute radius are HEI and HeadStart International School, Bangkok Hospital Clinic and Laguna Wellness, Boat Avenue and Porto de Phuket shopping malls, and Villa Market and Tesco Lotus supermarkets.

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Choeng Thale, Thailand

